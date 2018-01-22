Feds, Whitecap Dakota First Nation sign agreement to develop treaty
FILE -- Whitecap Dakota Chief Darcy Bear and federal Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett sign an agreement in principle on April 27, 2017. (CTV Saskatoon/Chad Hills)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 1:25PM CST
Canada’s government has formally agreed to develop a treaty with the Whitecap Dakota First Nation.
The two parties signed a framework agreement Monday at the First Nation, located about 30 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
“Acknowledging and honouring our past is fundamental to advancing reconciliation and supporting the work of nation rebuilding,” Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett said in a news release.
Dakota Chief Whitecap was part of negotiations for treaties four and six in the 1870s but was not invited to sign either treaty, according to the federal government.
Monday’s framework agreement serves as a commitment to reconcile the government and Crown’s relationship with the First Nation, Chief Darcy Bear said.
