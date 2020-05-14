SASKATOON -- The federal government is spending $2.3 million to help fight COVID-19 in northwestern Saskatchewan.

Meadow Lake Tribal Chief Richard Ben, Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) President Glen McCallum, Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett made the announcement Wednesday.

The money supports the North West Saskatchewan Pandemic Response Plan, a collective effort between First Nation, Métis, municipal, provincial, and federal partners to coordinate the response to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in northwestern Saskatchewan.

It will support security checkpoints in affected communities, measures to address food security, provision of homecare supplies, and enhancement of regional and community capacity, including youth engagement, the federal government said in a news release.