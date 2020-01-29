SASKATOON -- The federal and provincial agriculture ministers on Wednesday announced nearly $8.1 million for livestock and forage-related research.

This includes $4.9 million for 27 research projects and $3.2 million in operational funding for the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence, according to a news release.

"This major funding to the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence ensures that we are providing the facilities, animals and land for scientists to conduct research that is relevant to producers throughout the province," centre director Kris Ringwall said in the release.

“Having governments that will invest in research along with industry groups like the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association is a key part of growing our cattle receipts and staying competitive in this global business,” said Rick Toney, Chair of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association.

“We appreciate this partnership and the focus the government has on agriculture as a major part of the provincial economy and way of life."