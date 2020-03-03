SASKATOON -- Two University of Saskatchewan pharmacy researchers will lead a team to test a new model of chronic pain management to reduce opioid use and improve patient health.

“Canadians are the second highest users of opioids per capita in the world, and hospital visits and deaths have been increasing dramatically,” said Derek Jorgenson, pharmacy professor and director of the college’s Medical Assessment Centre. “Pharmacists are uniquely positioned to help address the crisis.”

Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program will pay for the three year, $1.7 million project, the university said in a news release Tuesday.

Family doctors and nurse practitioners will refer patients to pharmacists who will then create individualized pain management plans that improve medication management and provide information on non-drug options. This will particularly benefit people at high risk of harm from opioids by identifying those who are good candidates for tapering opioid doses.

“For the most complex cases, a pain specialist physician will collaborate by phone with the pharmacist and the patient’s family doctor,” said Katelyn Halpape, an assistant professor. “By following this approach, our hope is that the majority of chronic pain patients will not need referrals to pain specialist physicians.”

Consultations will be provided to about 480 high-risk patients per year. The program aims to reduce the risk of opioid-related harm and unintentional overdose, and has the long-term potential to reduce physician and emergency room visits, as well as hospitalizations, according to the news release.

More than 4,300 people died in Canada in 2018 from opioid-related, unintentional overdoses, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.