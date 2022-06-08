Feds kick in $750,000 to renovate Farmers' Market Building in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon is receiving $750,000 in federal cash to renovate the Farmers’ Market Building at River Landing.

In a news release, the city said it is working with consultants Henry Downing Architects and Stantec Consulting to complete the interior design, plan mechanical and other infrastructure upgrades, and manage the construction project.

The renovation project will upgrade the washroom facilities and mechanical systems and prepare permanent tenant spaces for the building’s intended use as a public market with a dedicated seasonal outdoor farmers’ market.

Construction on the project is estimated to begin this fall. The project is estimated to cost $1.65 million.

The city says it is working to complete a lease agreement with Ideas Inc. to operate the new public market at River Landing a minimum of six days a week and provide a vibrant community destination and gathering place that will focus on Saskatchewan produce and content.

The Community Farmers’ Market of Saskatoon’s Street Stall Saturdays, an outdoor market, will return to Market Square in River Landing for the 2022 growing season, the release said.