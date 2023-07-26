Federal inmate dies in Saskatoon

An inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), Alexis Simon died of apparent natural causes on Tuesday at the Regional Psychiatric Centre.

Simon had been serving an indeterminate sentence since Feb. 1, 1985, for charges of break and enter and assault with a weapon, a CSC news release said.

CSC will be reviewing the circumstances of the death and says its policy requires police and the coroner to be notified.

Simon’s next of kin has been notified, the release said.