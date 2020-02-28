SASKATOON -- Some years, the shortest month can’t end soon enough, but with mild air abound, many are happy to see the leap year.

Today we’ll see another above-seasonal day, with a carbon copy for the 29th.

The risk of snow pushing into our region is expected to usher in cooler air by Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 3 C

Evening: 1 C

Saturday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: 3 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -8 C