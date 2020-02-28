February melts away, as we enjoy an extra day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 6:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- Some years, the shortest month can’t end soon enough, but with mild air abound, many are happy to see the leap year.
Today we’ll see another above-seasonal day, with a carbon copy for the 29th.
The risk of snow pushing into our region is expected to usher in cooler air by Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 3 C
Evening: 1 C
Saturday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: 3 C
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -8 C