SASKATOON -- The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) warns consumers about unlicensed lenders or brokers who are taking advantage of people’s financial positions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals are offering fake loans online and using aggressive collection practices, according to a FCAA news release.

Some unlicensed lenders or brokers are promoting “advance-fee loans” online or by email to consumers and requiring fees be paid upfront before they release the funds, the FCAA says.

Lenders or brokers may use the terms “administration fee” or “credit protection” to make the charge seem more credible.

When the consumer pays the fee, the loan is never transferred and the website often disappears. Other unlicensed online lenders may issue loans but not provide accurate cost of credit information or may take aggressive collection practices, pressuring a consumer to act immediately.

If a consumer is going to obtain a loan, they should ensure the lender or broker is authorized to operate in Saskatchewan, the FCAA says.

They can also contact the Consumer Credit Division at 306-787-6700 or fid@gov.sk.ca.