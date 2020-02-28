SASKATOON -- Saskatoon will play host to two pre-season games involving FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League.

The SK Summer Soccer Series announced FC Edmonton will take on the SK Selects in a two-game series March 28th and 29h. The games will be played at the Sasktel Soccer Centre.

“I would like to thank the SK Summer Soccer Series organizers for staging this event, as well as FC Edmonton for including us in their pre-season plans,” said Bryce Chapman, Director of Soccer Operations for the SK Selects. “This is yet another demonstration of the commitment being made to bring professional soccer to Saskatchewan and help develop the game of soccer in the province.”

It’ll be another taste of professional soccer in Saskatoon after last year’s summer series that saw Calgary Foothills, Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC2 all play games against the SK Selects.

Tickets to the games involving FC Edmonton will go on sale February 26th and can be purchased on the series website www.sksss.ca.