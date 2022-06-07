Favourable wind conditions help shield Sask. community from wildfire

The perimeter of a wildfire in northern Saskatchewan is less than three kilometres from the community of Stanley Mission, but favourable wind conditions over the weekend have protected residents for the time being.

The fire was reported on Friday afternoon near McCaffrey Lake, approximately 75 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.

Water bombers were promptly brought in from Manitoba to protect Highway 915, the only road in and out of Stanley Mission, while ground crews sprayed fire retardant on power lines.

Ground crews and heavy machinery are currently working on the south end of McCaffrey Lake.

The wind has been blowing smoke and flames toward the south, away from the edge of Stanley Mission, but nearby communities have been issued a wildfire smoke advisory.

In La Ronge, Megan Heyhurst says the conditions there have been changing regularly.

“On Saturday night, it was very smoky,” she said on Monday afternoon. “Sunday morning, the wind changed again so it wasn’t that smoky, maybe a little in the afternoon. But just off in the distance now, we can see the smoke taking over the skyline again, so it’s changing.”

In the latest update from Lac La Ronge Indian Band Emergency Management Officer Marcel Ratt, residents are advised to take precautions as air quality worsens due to smoke.

“Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change,” said Ratt. “Children, seniors, and those with heart or lung diseases, such as asthma, are potentially at risk.”

The fire has consumed 3,880 hectares as of Monday afternoon, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.