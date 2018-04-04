

Moses Woldu, CTV Saskatoon





What was supposed to be a week of quality time between Todd Peterson and his son Erik, beginning with a scenic train ride from Saskatchewan to Toronto, fell off the rails early, the pair says.

Their VIA Rail trip began with a delay of more than 12 hours in Melville, Sask.

The father and son, who drove to the Melville station from Regina, expected to depart on the train early Monday afternoon but didn’t leave until the early hours of Tuesday morning. They then had to deal with another delay — this one a three-hour delay — during the train ride, according to Todd.

The two were planning to see Tuesday’s Toronto Blue Jays game, but missed the event because their train didn’t arrive in Toronto until Wednesday morning.

“If you have to get somewhere with a deadline, drive or fly,” Todd said. “I’m still going to try and contact VIA and see if I can’t get my money back for the return trip, and if I do, we’ll definitely be flying home.”

The father said the train left the Melville station about 14 hours after the expected departure, but VIA Rail told CTV News in a statement the train arrived at the station delayed by 12 hours and 30 minutes.

The train was delayed due to heavy railway traffic, the company said.

“We acknowledge that this situation had an impact on the travel plans of our customers. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding,” VIA Rail’s statement read.

“We are constantly re-evaluating our practices and procedures in order to alleviate the impact of delays on our passengers. In this particular occasion, passengers were offered hot beverages and cookies during the night after boarding and, prior to arrival, they received complementary lunch and dinner.”

Refunds, for unused portions of their trips, will be available to customers affected by the delay, VIA Rail said.

Todd noted he and his son are still making the most of their trip. They plan to check out colleges in the Toronto area for Erik, a Grade 12 student from Michael A. Riffel High School.

The father and son are set to come home to Regina on Saturday.