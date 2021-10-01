PRINCE ALBERT -- Harold Burns wants people to embrace their Indigenous culture, which he says led him away from a path of alcoholism and constant anger.

That’s why he and his son are creating an elders council for people in Prince Albert to turn to for traditional teachings and guidance.

“When we were kids, growing up, the elders would tell us ‘Respect your elders, respect your elders.’ You never hear that anymore, the kids never hear that, so how do we bring that back?”

Burns was six years old when he started at a residential school south of his home community of James Smith Cree Nation.

There, he said he was abused – sexually, physically and emotionally. He couldn’t admit it until decades later.

“If I’m going through these feelings, how many of my people are going through these feelings?” he asked.

Speaking through tears, Burns explained that he had to clean toilets with a toothbrush and was frequently beaten. He also lost his traditional language through residential school, recalling how he only spoke Cree as a young child out on the trapline.

His son, Conrad Burns, said many others are dealing with the lasting impacts of residential schools and need to regain their sense of identity – something he’s hoping the elders council will facilitate.

“There’s a void in their life and they’re filling it with whatever is given to them. A lot of the times what’s given to them is drugs, alcohol, gangs,” Conrad said.

“I’m very fortunate to have my father in my life and he’s always been a very good, strong foundation for me and my cultural beliefs. He took me to sweats and has taken me to speak with elders,” he added.

“He showed me these teachings. Unfortunately, through working as a youth care worker, student mentor and now a teacher, I realize how many people lack that cultural understanding.”

Conrad said the elders council is set to have its first meeting in about a month. So far, nine elders are interested in joining.

He said the elders will be available to anyone needing guidance, but hopes the group can also help with community events, schools and non-profits.

“Culture is a part of identity. It’s a huge part of your identity, who we are is where we came from, the stories before us,” Conrad said.

Burns said he started drinking when he was 16 years old and went to rehab at 42.

Looking back, he said “you don’t really think about the pain that you have,” and wants to work with youth so they grow up with what saved him – his culture.

“Now, I found something different,” Burns said.

“It’s called spirituality.”