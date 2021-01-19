SASKATOON -- On Monday, the province of Nova Scotia became the first jurisdiction in North America to implement a policy of presumed consent for organ donation.

Anyone aged 19 or older living in that province will automatically become an organ donor unless they opt-out.

In 2018 Logan Boulet, one of the victims killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, donated six of his organs and tissues and inspired ‘The Logan Boulet Effect” which saw nearly 100,000 Canadians sign up to become organ donors.

His father Toby supports the Nova Scotia legislation.

“Nova Scotia’s done their homework,” he said. “They gave themselves 18 months to study it, they enacted a lot of education to the people of Nova Scotia. They didn't just do it.”

Boulet believes implementation across the country would work, as long as each province and territory lays a similar foundation.

In a statement to CTV News, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says “no decisions regarding the implementation of a deemed consent model have been made at this time”, but the province of Saskatchewan will continue to “invest in initiatives to improve rates of organ and tissue donation”.

“In 2020‐21, we have committed incremental funding of $1.189 million to support the expansion of donor care providers, increased transplantation, increased opportunities for corneal transplants, the launch of a provincial donor registry and public education and awareness,” the statement ministry said in a statement.

In September 2020, the province launched the Saskatchewan Organ and Tissue Donor registry which allows the public to register their intent to donate online.

“Do the right thing. Be a giver, not a taker, serve society,” said Boulet, who’s encouraging people across the country to talk about organ donation.

“You can say clearly what your child, or your spouse, or your parent wanted. So, if it's presumed consent, then families can support that by knowing exactly what they want.”