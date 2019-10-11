

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Whether or not a deserted home located in one of Saskatoon’s wealthiest neighbourhoods will remain standing could be decided today during a hearing at Court of Queen’s Bench.

The City of Saskatoon had planned to demolish the Briarwood house earlier this month.

The home, vacant since 2016, has extensive mould growth inside and attempts to reach its owner to have the problem fixed were unsuccessful, according to the city.

But after the lawyer came forward on behalf of the owner, who lives in China, a Court of Queen’s bench judge ordered a 10-day freeze on the demolition.

A crew from Berch Consulting Limited was seen bringing material out of the home Sunday. The firm’s website mentions mould as an area of expertise and lists hazardous material surveying among its offered services.

