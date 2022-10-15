Fatal stabbing currently under investigation: Prince Albert police

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating after a man fell victim to a suspected stabbing on Friday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Oct. 14 at around 2 p.m. on the 1200 block of 12th Street West in Prince Albert.

When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and bleeding, according to a PAPS news release.

Members of the Parkland Ambulance service were called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, PAPS said.

The victim was a man from Prince Albert. At this point in the investigation, no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to the incident to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.