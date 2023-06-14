Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood

A person has died following a shooting in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, according to police.

Around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Avenue S South with the report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound, a Saskatoon Police Service News (SPS) release said.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As police investigated, members of the guns and gangs unit saw two people suspected in the shooting leaving a home in the 200 block of Avenue W South and get into a truck, according to SPS.

"A traffic stop was attempted however the vehicle began driving erratically and at dangerous speeds as it exited the city travelling north on Highway 11," the SPS news release said.

The vehicle was spotted north of the city near Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation, prompting an RCMP dangerous persons alert because the pair were believed to be armed. The alert was cancelled after a male and female suspect were taken into custody.

The Saskatoon police tactical unit aided in the arrest 15 additional people who were inside the Avenue W South home, SPS said.

Pleasant Hill School was closed for the day as a precaution due to the ongoing police presence in the neighbourhood.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.