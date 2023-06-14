Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
A person has died following a shooting in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, according to police.
Around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Avenue S South with the report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound, a Saskatoon Police Service News (SPS) release said.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As police investigated, members of the guns and gangs unit saw two people suspected in the shooting leaving a home in the 200 block of Avenue W South and get into a truck, according to SPS.
"A traffic stop was attempted however the vehicle began driving erratically and at dangerous speeds as it exited the city travelling north on Highway 11," the SPS news release said.
The vehicle was spotted north of the city near Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation, prompting an RCMP dangerous persons alert because the pair were believed to be armed. The alert was cancelled after a male and female suspect were taken into custody.
The Saskatoon police tactical unit aided in the arrest 15 additional people who were inside the Avenue W South home, SPS said.
Pleasant Hill School was closed for the day as a precaution due to the ongoing police presence in the neighbourhood.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children, officials said Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP continue to work to identify baby boy who was left inside a bag in 1970
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate the details surrounding the identity of a baby boy who was found inside a bag in 1970
-
82-year-old Val Marie man killed in single-vehicle rollover
An 82-year-old man from Val Marie is dead after a single vehicle rollover Tuesday near Cadillac, Sask., an RCMP news release said.
-
Municipalities call on province to improve Sask. social assistance program
Saskatchewan mayors and councillors are calling on the provincial government to address the social assistance program.
Winnipeg
-
Meeting over controversial rural Manitoba silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
-
Teen stabbed during fight, police looking for suspect
A 14-year-old male requires surgery and police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing last week.
-
Crash in Elmwood sends man to hospital with serious injuries
A serious collision involving a motorcycle in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood has caused road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Early morning warehouse fire forces evacuation of Calgary hotel
An early morning fire at an abandoned warehouse on Seventh Avenue S.E. sent a massive plume of smoke into the air, engulfing the nearby Hilton Hotel in Calgary’s East Village.
-
Law Society of Alberta hearing into former health minister adjourns until September
A Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations that a former cabinet minister broke the lawyers' code of conduct won't hear final arguments until September.
Edmonton
-
TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs
Edmonton sports radio station TSN 1260 went off the air Wednesday morning. TSN 1260 shut down at 9 a.m. MT along with five other Bell Media radio stations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
1 dead after crash northeast of Edmonton
A man is dead after a crash on Tuesday southwest of Bonnyville.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel clouds could form in large part of GTA and Hamilton today
Funnel clouds could develop in a wide swath of the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton area this afternoon and evening, says Canada's national weather agency.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
Phil Kessel takes shot at Toronto following third Stanley Cup win
Phil Kessel is now a 3-time Stanley Cup champion and wants Toronto to know he hasn’t forgotten about the sometimes rocky relationship he had with the city when he was a Maple Leaf.
Ottawa
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
-
Arrest warrant issued for Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences.
Vancouver
-
Donnie Creek wildfire threatens key highway linking northern B.C. and Yukon
A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to the rest of the province is now threatened by the huge Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson.
-
B.C. to provide universal coverage for opioid treatments in Canadian 1st
British Columbia says it is providing universal coverage for opioid agonist treatments that help people with substance use disorders, making it the first province in Canada to do so.
-
B.C. man faces 10 year teaching ban over sexualization of lessons, 'physical encounters' with recent grads
A Chilliwack man has been banned from teaching high school for at least 10 years over his communication with students—which included discussions related to intimate, personal and sexual matters.
Montreal
-
Rainfall inadequate to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
Quebec officials say the rainfall over the past 24 hours in the northern part of the province was inadequate to douse the wildfires. The province's forest fire prevention agency -- SOPFEU -- says a wildfire near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continues to threaten the community located 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Que. judge rejects injuction request to suspend ban on prayer rooms in schools
A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have suspended a ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims argued that the ban caused irreparable harm to Muslim students.
-
Habs legend Henri Richard had head-injury related disorder CTE: posthumous study
Hockey Hall of Fame member Henri Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death in 2020, the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches blueprint to fend off climate's 'one-two punch' on the ocean
B.C. has unveiled an action plan to tackle the two greatest climate threats to the ocean, coastal communities and marine ecosystems on the West Coast.
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
Vancouver Island rec centres struggle with lifeguard, instructor shortage
Vancouver Island rec centres are facing an ongoing battle to keep their heads above water – when it comes to staffing.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
'Do not approach': North Bay police searching for robbery, assault suspect
North Bay police are looking for a woman who is accused of robbing a local business and assaulting employees and are warning the public to not approach her if spotted.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
-
Possible tornado near Talbotville being investigated
According to NTP, a preliminary survey found a narrow path of EF0 damage that included buildings and trees.