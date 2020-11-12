SASKATOON -- Distracted driving was the cause of a fatal crash involving three semi-trucks late last month, according to Saskatoon Police.

The investigation into the crash included an analysis of activity on a cell phone found inside the semi-truck driven by a 51-year-old man who was pronounced dead on scene, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Police said there is evidence that the phone was being used at the time of the collision.

The man’s family has been notified about the findings, police said.

The crash happened on the morning of Oct. 21 on Circle Drive. It led to a shut down of the northbound lanes on Circle Drive near the College Drive exit for most of the day as police investigated.

The driver of one of the semi-trucks involved in the crash was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the third driver was uninjured.