Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice shared the new detail in an update sent to media on Friday.
The update also said that during the Serious Incident Response Team's (SIRT) investigation of the scene, a weapon was recovered.
Police have released few other details about the incident that left a 34-year-old man dead on Monday evening.
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) quickly turned over its investigation to SIRT. It is the new provincial police oversight agency's first investigation.
Previously in Saskatchewan, an outside police service would investigate serious incidents involving officers.
According to police, the man died after he was shot during an incident involving around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Industrial Drive.
In a news release sent Tuesday, Prince Albert police provided little information concerning the incident which was described as a "confrontation."
Language the ministry continued using in its update on Friday, only adding that the alleged confrontation followed a "short foot pursuit."
The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
In a statement to media on Tuesday, Prince Albert police chief Jon Bergen called the incident "extremely tragic and traumatic event."
SIRT is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and witnessed or videotaped the incident to contact them.
The ministry said it will release no further information concerning the incident until a final report is made public about 90 days after the investigation ends.
