Advertisement
Fatal crash west of Rosetown, Sask. claims two lives
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 11:41AM CST Last Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 12:07PM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Rosetown RCMP, firefighters and paramedics are on scene following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 7, west of Fiske.
Two people are confirmed dead following the crash, according to RCMP.
The highway is blocked to traffic both ways with detours in place.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. More details to come.