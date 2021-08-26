SASKATOON -- A woman is dead following an ATV rollover in Tramping Lake.

Kindersly RCMP responded to the rollover around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A Netherhill area woman who was driving the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP new release.

Kerrobert Fire Services and Kindersley EMS also responded to the incident.

Kindersly RCMP is investigating.