An 89 year-old man is dead following a crash on a highway west of Saskatoon.

RCMP say it happened at the intersection of Highway 14 and a service road in the town of Unity.

Police say the initial investigation suggests a Dodge Caravan crossed over Highway 14 into the path of a Ford Flex travelling east-bound.

RCMP say the driver of the Caravan was transported to Unity Health Centre where he was later pronounced deceased. His name has not been released. The driver of the Ford Flex, a 63 year-old man, was treated and released from the same health centre.

The accident forced traffic to be re-routed for a few hours while traffic reconstructionists from the RCMP investigated the crash.

The cause is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The scene has now been cleared and re-opened to traffic.