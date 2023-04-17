Advertisement
Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blanketing Highway 12 in smoke
Published Monday, April 17, 2023 12:38PM CST Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2023 3:21PM CST
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park, Warman RCMP said.
An RCMP news release says heavy smoke in the area is reducing visibility for drivers on Highway 12, north of Martensville.
Police are asking people to avoid travel in the area, if possible.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
