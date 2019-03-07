Farmers in Saskatchewan are reconsidering whether to seed canola this season.

The uncertainty comes after China announced it will block canola imports from one of Canada’s largest grain processing companies, Richardson International.

“All of a sudden one morning you wake up and you've drawn the card on the farming game that says things have changed considerably, and all of your planning – you have to throw that out the window and start over," said Rob Stone, a farmer near Davidson.

China claims canola from Richardson is infested, and that’s the reason it’s halting imports.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it investigated canola shipments and didn’t find any pests or bacteria of concern.

“As the daughter of a canola farmer and as someone herself who has swathed many, many acres of canola, I take very personally our canola trade,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Montreal on Tuesday.

“This is an upmost priority of our government.”

Canada’s Canola Council said canola has been used as leverage in the past during political tension.

“Canola is our largest export from Canada to China. So seeing Canola come up when there's tension between China and Canada is honestly not something new for us,” vice-president of public affairs Brian Innes said.

Despite the trade halt, Stone has decided to move forward with his plan to seed canola on one third, or about 3,000 acres, of his farm.

“I’m hoping that the political might is strong enough to solve this issue quickly,” Stone said.

The farmer hopes Canada and China’s relationship improves, not only to help sell this year’s crop, but to help the future – when his kids become fifth generation operators of the family farm.

According to Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, Canada shipped $2.6 billion in canola product to China last year, and $1.82 billion came from Saskatchewan.