SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Farmers' Market is set to hold a market at a temporary location on Saturday and Sunday.

The market will be open at 2604 Koyl Avenue for the next two months, according to a news release.

“Our hours will remain 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. You will find free parking, the happy faces of your favourite vendors, and excellent local products,” the release says.

2604 Koyl Avenue is a temporary space while the market’s permanent home at 2600 Koyl Avenue is under construction.

The market expects to hold a grand opening there the weekend of Feb. 29.