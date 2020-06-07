SASKATOON -- After a wet and windy weekend in the province, a farmer near Prince Albert says he’s hoping for less rain for his crops.

Ryan Scragg said he’s already lost 15 per cent of his crops due to flooding.

He adds that he needs some dry weather now in order to have a successful harvest.

“The land becomes just too wet to drive on in many cases. In terms of seeding conditions, when you have too much rain, it creates a challenge because farmers aren’t able to get in the acres that they should normally be able to get,” Scragg told CTV News.

“And the acres that were already seeded, much of that becomes a total loss situation.”

Saskatoon and Prince Albert could experience periods of rain tomorrow.