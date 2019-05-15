

CTV Saskatoon





Dozens of dedicated Prince Albert Raiders fans braved the pouring rain to show their support as the team headed off to Halifax for their Memorial Cup showdown.

After taking a moment to themselves near the ice where they squeaked out an overtime win over the Vancouver Giants to clinch the WHL championship, the Raiders filed out to a waiting bus.

The team was accompanied by a police escort as they traveled to the airport as they prepare for their next challenge, Friday’s matchup against the Halifax Mooseheads.