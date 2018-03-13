Saturday night’s senior hockey game between the Edam Three Stars and Debden Jets wasn’t a knockout match, but that didn’t stop fans from throwing punches.

A video posted online recently shows a fight breaking out in the stands of the Turtleford, Sask., arena following the Three Stars’ 8-2 victory in what was game one of the provincial senior D semi-final series.

Audio has been removed from the video, but the footage shows what appears to be two men arguing before the fight breaks out. The two exchange shoves before the first punch is thrown, and then one of the men is thrown down the stands as another group of fans fight atop the stands.

Some players are still on the ice as the brawl breaks out. Others are already off the ice, according to Three Stars forward Damon Schaefer.

Schaefer said he and his teammates were celebrating their win in the dressing room when the fight started, but he said he saw the end of the brawl. He told CTV News he’s never before seen a fight like it in the stands.

“Fans are obviously very passionate about their teams,” Schaefer said. “Cheer as much as you want. Just keep it civilized.”

RCMP arrived to the arena after the fight ended.

No charges will be laid, according to Cpl. Juan Severo, because no one was willing to speak to police about the fight.

Alcohol was a factor in the brawl.

The arena’s board chair said alcohol will no longer be served for future ice rentals.