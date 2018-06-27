

CTV Saskatoon





It appears that for the foreseeable future, Dennis the raccoon will be staying with her adopted family.

The five-year-old female raccoon’s owners, Wendy and Ron Hook, tell CTV News they found a new place to rent, starting July 1.

After they were given until the end of the month to move out of their Saskatoon apartment, the family had been struggling to find a place to live that would allow Dennis.

The family previously told CTV news, in order to keep Dennis, they were even considering living in their car.

The Hooks were asked to move out after animal services received an anonymous tip.

According to Saskatoon’s animal control bylaws, raccoons are prohibited as pets.