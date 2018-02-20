

CTV Saskatoon





Relatives of a Saskatchewan woman who died in China last week say they’re struggling to bring her body home.

The family of Alicia Garlock says Chinese health officials refuse to release the body until a $250,000 medical bill is paid.

“Whether you're spiritual or not and you believe in purgatory or not, or anything like that, it almost feels like we're stuck there as well because we can't get any closure,” Garlock’s brother, Travis, said. “We won't get any closure until we can actually have a service for her and we won't have a service for her until we can bring her home.”

Garlock, from Melfort, was teaching in China. The 38-year-old was rushed to hospital last month for emergency surgery on her lungs and died last week after weeks in a medically-induced coma.

Her family members are still not sure what exactly led to the hospitalization, but said it appears she picked up a virus.

Travis, who commended the efforts of the doctors in China, said the family is not angry with the country’s health officials for not releasing the body. The family is sharing the story to help with fundraising efforts and to encourage others travelling and working overseas to ensure they have the proper insurance.

Efforts on GoFundMe to raise money for the family have so far raised more than $27,000, and Travis said staff at his sister’s school in China raised money to help. The brother said he also hopes insurance, loans, the family’s savings and, possibly, help from the province will help knock down the bill.

Garlock leaves behind her partner, who she was living with in China, and her daughter and parents.