Approaching the fourth anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance, Greg and Pauline Singbeil say their grandchildren, ages four and 12, keep them searching for answers.

“We’re at the point that we believe she’s an angel in heaven and we say our prayers every night for her and just hope for answers,” said Pauline from her home in Swift Current.

“We just live in a surreal world and it feels like it only happened yesterday but the way time holds on to you it feels like it was 10 years ago … It’s hard to believe it’s been four years.”

On May 26, 2015, 32-year-old Kandice Singbeil was last seen riding her bicycle in the 200 block of Third Avenue South. Surveillance footage captured outside of a business shows her riding by. According to police, this is her last known sighting and investigators are treating Singbeil’s disappearance as suspicious.

In honour of National Missing Persons Week, the Saskatoon Police Service produced a series of videos which they will release on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Pauline said the videos try to show who Kandice Singbeil is, who her family is, and the circumstances around her missing persons’ case.

Pauline said the purpose of the videos is to reach an audience larger than Saskatchewan and the Prairies.

“The trailer that was launched on Friday, made the hair on my arms stand up. They did a phenomenal job,” Pauline said. The preview video released Friday has quickly surpassed more than 38,000 views.

While the Singbiels remain hopeful for answers to this mystery, Pauline said there’s little doubt in her mind about the fate of her daughter.

“She would never have gone this long, even six months, to not have gotten a hold of her family and talk to her kids and see her children. She was very strong-willed and nothing would have kept her from doing that,” Pauline said.

For the city’s police service, the project was meant to bring a historical missing persons mystery back into the spotlight.

“Because someone knows what happened,” said Julie Clark with the Saskatoon Police Service.

“Someone either saw it, or someone knows what happened to her so we need to get that message to the right people and hopefully even the people who thought ‘oh I thought the police already knew that,’ maybe those people will come forward to so we can help bring Kandice home.”

Clark said in the series new information will be released, hoping it will help track down the missing woman. Stay tuned to @SaskatoonPolice on Twitter for the daily video releases.