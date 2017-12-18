The family of a 19-year-old man injured in last week’s plane crash near Fond du Lac is raising money for his recovery.

Arson Junior Fern, who has cerebral palsy, is undergoing several surgeries following Wednesday evening’s plane crash.

The West Wind Aviation plane crash left him with a broken pelvis, two broken legs, internal bleeding and one collapsed lung, according to a GoFundMe page. The page’s description indicates it was set up by his family.

Fern was travelling from Fond du Lac for a doctor’s appointment when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, the page states.

The page was started to raise money so the family can be together for Christmas.

“No matter how long his recovery, we will be by his bedside,” the page reads.

All 22 passengers and three crew members on the plane survived the crash.