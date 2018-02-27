Family pays $250K bill, bringing Sask. relative’s body back from China
Alicia Garlock (GoFundMe)
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 12:59PM CST
Family of a Saskatchewan woman, who died earlier this month while teaching overseas in China, is making arrangements to bring her body home.
Relatives of Alicia Garlock, who told CTV News last week Chinese health officials were refusing to release her body until a $250,000 medical bill was paid, said Tuesday they’ve now paid off the bill.
Garlock, from Melfort, was rushed to hospital last month for emergency surgery on her lungs and died weeks later after weeks in a medically-induced coma. Her family members are still not sure what exactly led to the hospitalization, but said doctors believe she picked up a virus.
Garlock’s insurance didn’t cover much of the $250,000. A GoFundMe page raised $50,000, and the family pooled money and took out loans to cover the remainder of the bill.
Her body was cremated, according to her family.
