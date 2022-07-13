Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help

The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.

Nuzhat Tabassum has been missing for more than three days, she was last seen early Sunday morning.

“It’s extremely heartbreaking,” Tabassum’s husband Tariq Bajwa told CTV News.

Saskatoon police have issued requests for assistance in finding Tabassum, saying she may be in nearby urban or rural areas.

She is believed to have been wearing dark-coloured pants, a maroon shirt and light-coloured shoes. Police released a photo of her Wednesday but noted she is no longer wearing the purple jacket as pictured and may not be wearing a head scarf.

Nuzhat Tabassum. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Bajwa said on Saturday his wife had gone to Royal University Hospital with her 26-year-old son Danial Maqssod for help since she had been unable to sleep during the nights prior.

When she returned to their Rosewood neighbourhood home, she along with Danial and Tariq was all trying to sleep in a room.

Danial and Tariq were trying to help comfort Tabassum.

At 3:30, Bajwa says she told him to go to another room to try and get some rest.

At 5:30, he says a camera, installed specifically to monitor her sleep, captured her leaving her room and that was the last time she was seen.

Bajwa says his wife had been dealing with mental health issues related to family illnesses.

“I don’t know if it is too late but I still have hope and I hope that she is coming back,” he said.

Tabassum is about 5 foot 5, 160 pounds with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a maroon t-shirt and beige shoes.

Her husband's worries have been intensified due to the extreme heat the city is experiencing.

“This heat will cause a serious health concern and that might lead to (more) stress or mental health issues,” Bajwa said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.