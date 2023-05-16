Family of missing La Ronge woman calls for an independent missing person centre

The family of a La Ronge woman who was last seen six years ago is advocating for an independent missing persons centre in Prince Albert.

Carson Poitras’ stepdaughter Happy Charles disappeared in 2017. Now he wants to help other families who have missing loved ones.

“The family just wants to be heard, to know that somebody cares, somebody’s listening,” Poitras told media on Tuesday.

The mother of six was last seen on video surveillance walking around the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI). Poitras said the family waited a week before reporting her disappearance because he said there wasn’t a missing person officer on staff at the time. Charles’ eldest daughter Aleisha said the wait was frustrating.

“We all knew right away something had happened to her, and there was no help. That first week I think we could have found her,” Aleisha.

Poitras said he wants to see a civilian-run missing persons centre that would connect families to resources and support. He said the initiative would be the first point of contact when a person goes missing, and said it would act as a liaison between families and police.

Sergeant Kathy Edwardsen with the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is the officer in charge of historical missing persons and unsolved homicide cases. She said individuals are reported missing daily, and having a space where people can feel comfortable may relieve police resources.

“It would be helpful," Edwardsen said.

“Maybe they’re in trouble for something and they don’t want to talk to police, but they would probably talk to…the families knowing they’re not going to get in trouble,” Edwardsen said.

Poitras said he’s proposed the idea several times with no luck. He said the next step is to gather with other families and start a petition.

The PAPS encourages anyone with information about missing persons to contact police or Crime Stoppers.