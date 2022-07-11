Family of man suspected in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting 'totally in shock'

The family of a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. is "trying to make sense" of what happened.

On Friday, Justin Heimbecker was the subject of a police search in the community following the shooting.

Residents were told to shelter in place as police searched for Heimbecker, who was thought to be armed.

A man, believed to be Heimbecker by police, was later found dead in a home following a fire.

The identity of Heimbecker's alleged victim has not been disclosed. The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating.

In a phone interview with CTV News, Heimbecker's aunt, Donna Heimbecker said his alleged actions were "out of character."

"Our family certainly sends our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends of this individual who also lost their life so unnecessarily through this incident," she said.

"It's just so tragic."

Like many in the Saskatoon area, she received emergency alerts on her phone concerning the incident. The first alert did not name her nephew as a suspect.

"I sent that alert to Justin and said, Are you okay? Are you alright? ... Because I just couldn't even imagine that it was happening to our family," Heimbecker said.

"We're totally in shock and in disbelief that this kind of behaviour would come from this human being."

She said he was 46 years old and moved to Langham "a number of years ago" with his partner.

"He was always connected to his family, to his boys, which he held in very high regard — so there was no real indicator of any issues on any given day," she said.

"What was going through his mind? You know, maybe we could have reached out or he could have reached us. I don't know what was transpiring for him on that day," she said.

Heimbecker said she believes her nephew may have been facing mental health challenges.

"We'd like some answers to of what took place ... we're just as much in the dark as everyone else is. We really don't know what happened."