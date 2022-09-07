Family of James Smith Cree Nation victims expected to speak in Saskatoon

The family members of victims of a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan are expected to speak during a news conference Wednesday morning.

CTV News will livestream the Saskatoon Tribal Council news conference. Starting at 10:30 CST, it can be viewed using the player above.

The news conference comes as Saskatchewan remains under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.

The intensive search for Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien began Sunday morning after reports of multiple stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. began pouring into police.

On Monday, RCMP found Damien’s body in a grassy area on the First Nation. He appeared to have died from injuries that did not seem to be self-inflicted.

Eleven people have died and 19 have been injured as a result of the stabbing spree, according to police.

--This is a developing story. More details come.