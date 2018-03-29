The family of a 16-year-old boy killed nearly three years ago is issuing a public plea, hoping the message brings forward anyone with information on the unsolved homicide.

“I miss his smile,” Danil Tsannie’s mother, Claire, says in a video shared by Saskatoon police Thursday. “I miss him so much. I just want answers.”

The mother and Danil’s brother, Jonathan, appear in the video plea.

Danil’s body was found outside a home on the 100 block of Avenue I North around noon April 1, 2015. He was fatally shot.

The teen was involved with gangs, according to police, and his brother says Danil made friends with the wrong people.

“He was a very young, vulnerable kid willing to do anything and they used him for a lot of bad crap,” Jonathan says. “If you’re a true friend, please come forward with any information. I know there’s a lot of you out there. Just say what you know.”

Danil’s gang involvement affected the investigation’s early stages because his “gang associates” were unwilling to speak to officers, police said in a news release Thursday. While many people have since come forward, investigators still believe some people have yet to share information.

“While no charges have been laid, investigators believe that there are still people who were close to Danil (who) are withholding information that could help Danil’s family find closure,” the news release stated.

Danil arrived at the Avenue I home — where he was found dead — after midnight, with the intention of spending the night at the house, according to police.

A friend who spoke with CTV News shortly after the killing said he and Danil discussed meeting up on the night of March 31, but the two never got together. The friend, Kaleb Kradovill, said he wished he could have been there for his friend.

“He was a buddy I could count on to have my back through anything, so it’s real hard that he is gone,” said Kradovill.

Danil was out of school but planning to go back, his friends said. The teen was loyal and had a good sense of humour.

“When he was around someone, he would just make them laugh no matter how they were feeling. He was just a really good friend,” Jayden Gordon said.

Anyone with information on Danil’s death is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.