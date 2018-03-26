A Saskatchewan senior with special needs has a new place to call home.

Jerry Kryzanowski’s family says, thanks to the public’s support, Kryzanowski’s needs have now been met. He recently moved into a group home just south of Saskatoon, where he will be close to family.

Kryzanowski has Down syndrome and lived with his parents up until April 2016, when he moved into a group home. He moved four times before the province said it would send him to a long-term care home, a move his family opposed. They feared Kryzanowski wouldn’t receive the quality of care he would in a more intimate group home.

In January, Kryzanowski’s family sat down with the Minister of Social Services, requesting Kryzanowski be moved into a home that was close to Saskatoon and had appropriate day programming.

According to his niece, Kryzanowski will be receiving one year of funding to support his retirement day programming needs. The family said Kryzanowski “needs and deserves” permanent funding, and over the next year it will continue to “fight for Jerry so that he can successfully enjoy every day in his retirement years.”