Carson Ardell is alive because of an organ donor and his family wants people to know how important it is for people attach a red organ donor sticker to their health card.

Carson was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome before he was born - half of his heart is smaller and doesn’t contract well.

He was born in January 2015 in Edmonton and had his first open heart surgery eight days later. His second surgery was in July of that year and his third less than two weeks later.

Carson has been in and out of hospital his entire life, said his father, Jason.

The family got an early Christmas present when they got a call that a donor had been found in California. With only hours to get the surgery done, Carson Allison were airlifted to Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital for the transplant.

His surgery started at 3 a.m. on Dec. 21 and lasted until 9:30 a.m.

Carson was excited a few weeks later when he could start to walk around and play with his sisters.

He had more energy than ever before and could not help but smile and laugh like crazy, his parents said. They are thankful for the family that gave such a priceless gift.

However, there is a shortage of donor hearts and not all children get the hearts they need, Jason said.

About ten children are waiting for a heart transplant in Western Canada at any given time.

American rules have changed so that donated organs must stay in that country when possible, leaving fewer available for Canadians.