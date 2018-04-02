

CTV Saskatoon





A man found dead in a downtown Saskatoon apartment has been identified as a 54-year-old from the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation.

Colin Sutherland was found dead after city police responded Sunday, at about 11:30 p.m., to a report of an injured man in an apartment on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North. His cousin Jaye Cameron confirmed his identity to CTV News.

Police said he was dead when officers arrived at the apartment.

Officers with the major crimes unit and the forensic identification team are investigating the death alongside the chief coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.