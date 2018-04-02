Family confirms identity of man found dead following Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2018
Colin Sutherland (supplied)
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 5:58AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 5:16AM CST
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second degree murder following the death of a 54-year-old man in Saskatoon. The victim and the accused knew each other.
Colin Sutherland of the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation was found dead after police responded Sunday, April 1st to a report of an injured man in an apartment on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North. His family has confirmed his identity to CTV News.
Police say he was dead when officers arrived at the apartment.
Officers with the major crimes unit and the forensic identification team are investigating the death alongside the chief coroner’s office.
The accused will appear in court Tuesday morning.
Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
