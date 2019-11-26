Falling flurries and slippery streets: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 8:56AM CST
SASKATOON – It's a slippery start after wet flurries flew overnight.
Saskatoon and region wake to freshly fallen snow, and mainly cloudy conditions which are expected to last for the next 24 hours at least.
Temperatures continue their gradual decline and should stabilize by tomorrow, hovering near the seasonal average for the rest of the month.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Cloudy
High: -3 C
Evening: -5 C
9 p.m.: -6 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: -6 C
Thursday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: -7 C