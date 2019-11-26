SASKATOON – It's a slippery start after wet flurries flew overnight.

Saskatoon and region wake to freshly fallen snow, and mainly cloudy conditions which are expected to last for the next 24 hours at least.

Temperatures continue their gradual decline and should stabilize by tomorrow, hovering near the seasonal average for the rest of the month.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Cloudy

High: -3 C

Evening: -5 C

9 p.m.: -6 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -6 C

Thursday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -7 C