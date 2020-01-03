SASKATOON -- Enjoy the above-average temperatures over the next few days, because we’re back to reality early next week, when daytime lows dip well into the minus 20’s.

We can expect light flurries Saturday, but on the positive side of things, the daytime high will be 3 degrees above the freezing mark.

Things begin to dip Sunday, before falling drastically Monday, with highs in the negative teens throughout the rest of the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly cloudy

High: -6 C

Evening: -11 C

Saturday – Chance of snow

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: 3 C

Sunday – Mostly sunny

Morning Low: -5 C

Afternoon High: -4 C