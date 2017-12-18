A member of the Fallen Saints motorcycle club has been sentenced to 500 more days in prison in connection to the Project Forseti organized crime investigation.

Armand Hounjet was sentenced Monday in Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court for recruiting people for the Fallen Saints and for taking part in the beating of a man in the gang.

The sentences, which add up to 500 days in prison, are in addition to Hounjet’s ongoing sentences for marijuana trafficking and firearms offences.

Hounjet was arrested in a 2015 police raid as part of an organized crime investigation, dubbed Project Forseti. The raid saw 14 people, including 11 members of the Fallen Saints and two Hells Angels, arrested. Police seized about 200 firearms and $8 million worth of drugs.