Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. If you’re looking for some fall entertainment options, you’re in luck, because Brit’s Picks has you covered!

Little Shop of Horrors – Broadway Theatre – September 26-29

Ppl r Ppl presents their rendition of the classic Little Shop of Horrors at the Broadway Theatre, running through the weekend. This production company is known for exciting and dynamic shows, and tickets are sure to sell out quickly. Snag yours for $30-35.

Culture Days – Delta Bessborough – September 27-29

Have you ever walked downtown in our city, passed a sculpture and wondered about its significance? You can learn all about it at a free event Sunday at the Bessborough at 1:30 p.m. with a guided walking tour.

Nuit Blanche 2019 – Downtown & Broadway District – September 28

The streets of Saskatoon come alive with the sixth annual Nuit Blanche festival. This is the one night of the year where artists of all different genres put their work on display in unusual locations. Best part – it’s free! Check out www.nuitblanchesaskatoon.cafor a schedule of events and locations.

