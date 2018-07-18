If you notice falcons flying outside the Saskatoon airport, don’t worry, they’re just doing their job.

The Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport has been working with a local falconer, Rich Ensby, to help keep birds out of the way of planes.

“You do have bird strikes, and that’s something that happens at every airport. What we’re looking to do is make sure we’re on a downward trend towards zero,” said Andrew Leeming, the airport’s vice-president of operational excellence.

Leeming said the months of July and August are peak problem season, when bird strikes can happen on a weekly basis. He said the damage is mostly minimal but has the potential to be catastrophic, which is why the airport has a wildlife management program. It includes the use of scare cannons and pistols, and ongoing maintenance of the airfield.

“We revise our program every two years and that’s mandated through Transport Canada, so our wildlife management program is something we keep up to date all the time,” said Leeming.

According to Leeming, having a falconer as part of the wildlife management program is a common approach in larger airports. Ensby, who’s been a falconer for the past 24 years, has experience in this area, as he’s implemented this same program in airports in the United Kingdom.

“Falcons get really excited to chase things,” said Ensby, the owner of Alti Bird Control.

“They like a bit of rough and tumble and they’ll do anything for a tiny reward.”

He said the airfield can be an attractive spot for birds to “loaf around,” as they know they won’t be bothered by people or cars.

“We carry out our patrols in such a nature to disturb these patterns, and eventually the gulls will start to get the message that this isn’t a good place to be,” said Ensby.

Four of Ensby’s falcons will be patrolling until the end of August, or until all the seagulls migrate away for the season.

“We’ve deployed 37 flights so far this month and it’s been 37 safe flights, all of which have achieved a result of deterring some kind of bird flock or bird species, which have been going to the airport,” said Ensby.

Leeming said although they’ve only been working for two weeks, the airport has already seen fewer bird strikes. Once the season is over, the airport will evaluate to see if the program will return next year.