Sunday morning at Forest Grove Community Church is a little different these days, delivering an online service to help people stay in touch while physical distancing.

"We’re actually encouraging people just to get creative with how we can gather as a community," says Kevin Weins, Attridge site pastor for Forest Grove Community Church.

A sign out front has the message ‘love your neighbour,’ and while the physical doors to the church are closed, outreach continues. Weins says they are helping those with childcare needs.

"Students that are no longer in school, and we have parents that are looking for childcare. And so we compiled a list and tried to connect people with one another and even prioritized people in the medical profession so they can get child care."

During a time of uncertainty for so many, places of worship are stepping up. Some offering to lend an ear to those who may be lonely while in self-isolation.

"We've got groups of people calling on the elderly, and on the needy and on the sick. See how their doing. Offering to help. Offering just someone's ear to talk too," says Abdullah Patel with the Media and Outreach Committee for the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan.

With many practicing physical distancing and self-isolation, there are challenges when it comes to communicating. But Gertrude Rompre, Director of Mission and Ministry with St. Thomas More College, says it’s still important to reach out, even if it takes on a different form.

"I think we are reaching out to community in whatever shape that takes. So certainly faith traditions and faith communities I think would be a place people are turning too.”