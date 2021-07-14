SASKATOON -- Environment and Climate Change Canada has added heat warnings to its air quality statements for much of Saskatchewan.

“A prolonged period of extreme heat is building into southern and central Saskatchewan,” the agency says in its Saskatoon forecast.

“Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid thirties with overnight lows staying in the high teens, offering little reprieve from the heat. These temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend and into next week.

“The heat warnings will be expanded to include all of southern and central Saskatchewan in the next 24 hours.”

Saskatoon, Prince Albert and La Ronge are all facing the heat wave and poor air quality from wildfire smoke.

“Conditions will improve Thursday and through Thursday night as a cold front pushes through the region,” according to the forecast.

123 wildfires are active in the province, for a total of 354 fires this year – up from the five-year average of 208.