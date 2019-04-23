

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





The province is asking Saskatchewan residents to not use fire in any way until windy and dry conditions change.

That includes campfires, mechanical work or any other activity that might involve fire, Fire Commissioner Duane McKay told media on a conference call Tuesday.

The highest risk of fire is from Meadow Lake south to just east of Saskatoon and toward the southern border. The risk decreases closer to Manitoba.

The town and RM of Biggar on Monday declared a state of emergency due to a wildfire burning southwest of the community. The Saskatchewan Health Authority evacuated the Biggar Health Centre, including the hospital and long-term care facility, as a precaution with moving to beds in Rosetown and Saskatoon.

Three of the four flanks of that fire are contained, McKay said. The province is assessing the potential effects of changing winds and moving cattle out of pastures in the fire’s path.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues, he said. Aircraft will be mapping the area to determine the point of origin.

He said to call 911 immediately upon seeing any small fire or smoldering grass, but to not go near it or attempt to put it out.

Thirty-seven rural municipalities and five urban municipalities have issued fire bans.