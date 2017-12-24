Extreme cold warnings issued for northern Sask.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 1:40PM CST
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for northern Saskatchewan.
The warning includes the communities of Cree Lake, Key Lake, Fond du Lac, La Loche and Uranium City. According to the weather agency, very cold wind chills are expected for several days in the area.
Cold weather increases the risk of frost bite and hypothermia.
